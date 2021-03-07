Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to feature in a dance number titled ‘Har Funn Maula’ from the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na alongside Elli AvrRam. In the song, Aamir and Elli will be seen romancing and it will definitely be loved by the viewers. On Saturday, Elli sent the internet into a tizzy after she shared a poster of their dance number. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan’s Debut Film Shooting Starts, Ira Khan Shares Post as She Feels Proud

In the poster, while Elli looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery wine-coloured dress, Aamir looked dapper in a light blue shirt, brown trousers, and a blazer. Sharing the picture, Elli wrote, "He's the Jack of all trades, she's the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on March 10. #KoiJaaneNaMovie. #HarFunnMaula."

Earlier in February, a video from the sets of Koi Jaane Na went viral on social media. In the leaked video, Aamir and Elli were seen grooving to a dance number for a special song sequence of the film.

A few days back, she shared a thank you note for Aamir and wrote, “Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive Aamir Khan. Thank you for being you.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.