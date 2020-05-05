Artists from across the globe are trying to raise funds to fight the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has killed millions of people across the globe. After the I For India concert, Bollywood celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan and musician Shankar Mahadevan have become a part of a video which has been made by Berklee Indian Ensemble of Berklee College of Music where they have collaborated for #BIXCOVIDFUND in order to raise funds for coronavirus. They have used the title song of Aamir Khan’s movie Dil Chahta Hai which was helmed by Farhan Akhtar. Also Read - 'Aa Chal Ke Tujhe'...! Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Sing The Most Encouraging Song to Raise Funds at 'i For India' Concert - Watch Video

In the video, we can see Aamir Khan introducing the song to the fans and urging them to donate and contribute for the cause which aims at helping the needy and the poor amid the massive coronavirus crisis. We also see other stars along with Shankar Mahadevan and Farhan Akhtar singing one of the most iconic songs from the movies. It also stars other artists like Zakir Hussain, Salim Merchant, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, among others. In the video, the members are seen holding placards and are singing "dil chahta hai!" They also expressed gratitude for what they are currently blessed with!

The coronavirus crisis has not only taken many lives and infected thousands on people in India but is also affecting the poor and the migrant workers who are stranded. Bollywood has come together for many such causes in order to raise funds amid this difficult time.