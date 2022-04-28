Aamir Khan Turns Make-Up Artist: Actor Aamir Khan recently turned make-up artist for his daughter Ira as the latter shared their fun pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures the father-daughter duo can be seen in some goofy moments smiling for the camera. Ira mentioned in her Instagram post that Mr Perfectionist could do her make-up better than she could. Check out this post on Ira’s Instagram handle:Also Read - Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep Twitter War: RGV Jumps in to Say 'North Stars Are Jealous of South Stars'

Netizens go Gaga Over Aamir-Ira Goofy Pictures!

The candid moments captured in the pictures show Aamir donning his daughter's hairband. Ira captioned her post as, "Guess who did my make-up? It's interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can… and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?!" Fans reacted with adorable comments on the goofy pictures. A fan wrote, "OMG Aamir sir loooks so Adorable ♥️." Another fan wrote, "l LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️." A fan also called Aamir 'Best Dad Ever.' Check out the fan reactions:

Aamir Regrets Not Being There For Ira!

Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutt. In an interview with News 18 on his 57th bithday the actor got emotional while admitting not being there for son Junaid and Ira while they grew up. The Laal Singh Chadhdha actor said, “Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back.”

Aamir’s home production Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Forest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is directed by Advait Chandan.

