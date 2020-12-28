Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao are celebrating their wedding anniversary at the Gir National Park with their family. They will be spending time at the National Park and were spotted leaving for a three-day wildlife safari. Before kick-starting his trip, the actor met his fans, who had gathered to wish him on his anniversary. He shook hands with him and then left in a special gypsy for his three-day Gir safari. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY Confirms Wedding With His 'Over Achiever Girlfriend' Alia Bhatt

Aamir was accompanied by his son Azad, daughter Ira, his nephew Imran Khan and his daughter Imara.

The couple, who is celebrating their 15th anniversary, earlier had recounted his love story with wife Kiran and said, "I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn't have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again," he says in the interview. "In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, 'My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.' It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be next seen in the remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Grump. The film is titled Laal Singh Chaddha which is helmed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a female lead role.