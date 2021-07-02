10 years of Delhi Belly: Delhi Belly was actor Imran Khan’s second film and the only Indian adult-comedy that made some sense to the audience. Produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Abhiney Deo, the film completed its 10 years on July 1. When we talked to Deo about the movie and how it was both a risk and a controversial movie at that time, he agreed. He mentioned that not just for him, but also for producer Aamir Khan, Delhi Belly was not an easy movie to back. However, the superstar had full faith in the way it was written and made. Also Read - Will Fully Cooperate And Implement FATF's New Action Plan: Pakistan After Country Retained on 'Grey List'

Abhinay mentioned that Aamir was a little apprehensive and totally aware of the fact that it was a kind of movie that could become controversial and trigger polarising opinions. When asked about the discussion that took place between him and Aamir related to Delhi Belly, Abhinay said, “It was quite fun actually. Aamir knew what this film was about and how this film could be received. He was very worried at one point in time like ‘ye film release hone dege?‘ because this was looking like a film which could easily get banned considering the kind of polarity in our country. That worry was always there. However, he had full faith in what I was making. First, he had faith in the writing, and then he had complete faith in my making”. Also Read - Pakistan PM Imran Khan Draws Flak Again, Blames Women Wearing ‘Small Clothes’ for Rising Sexual Violence

The director added that Aamir once gave them a pep talk and made a request to not put his image and hardwork on the backburner. “It was interesting to see that he gave me a free hand to do whatever I wanted to do. Aamir would tell me ‘bhai, maine itna mehnat se apna career banaya hai. Vo ek film se barbaad mat karna bas.’ This was his pep talk to us before I started shooting (laughs). He was totally aware that we were making a controversial film and that it had the potential of upsetting many people, my career, his career and I think we were just lucky to have him as a producer.” Also Read - KRK Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bahrvi Fail', Mocks Her For Passport Controversy | Viral Video

Delhi Belly also featured Vir Das and Kunal Roy Kapur in important roles. The film is still considered a benchmark in the adult-comedy genre in India.