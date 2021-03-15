Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan has quit social media. Surprisingly, this comes a day after the actor’s 56th birthday. In a statement issued through his social media platform, Aamir mentioned that he has decided to ‘drop the pretence’. The actor, who went low-key for his birthday celebrations on Sunday, made a startling post on Monday noon. Also Read - ‘Happy Birthday My Lal’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Aamir Khan by Sharing His New Look From Laal Singh Chaddha

The actor's full post read: "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last news on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. On addition, AKP has created it's official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_ official Lots of love, always" (sic).

Speculations have been rife that Aamir had given up on meet-and-greet sessions, having discussions over the phone and partying with the friends – a long time back. Many reports suggested that the actor didn’t want any distraction in the completion of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and that’s the reason he decided to take the decision of cutting himself off from the outside world.

