Aamir-Fatima's viral photo: A picture of actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh is going viral on social media with the claims that the two secretly got married recently. However, while the rumours seem all baseless, the photo, too, looks deeply photoshopped. The picture shows Aamir decked in a white traditional suit while posing with Fatima who is seen posing in a golden Kanjivaram saree with sindoor in her hairline.

Speculations have been rife about Aamir and Fatima dating each other ever since the superstar announced his divorce from his wife of 15 years, Kiran Rao, in July this year. The actor, who debuted in Bollywood with Aamir's Dangal, was trolled during the time when the big announcement was made in the media.

Now, along with the photoshopped picture, a Facebook post is also going viral. The post claims that Fatima has become Aamir's third wife and criticises the actor for taking up social issues on-screen and not following what he preaches in his shows like Satyameva Jayate. The viral post carries the morphed picture of Fatima with Aamir. The actual picture has Aamir posing with Kiran at the engagement ceremony of businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani.

Neither Aamir nor Fatima have ever spoken about these rumours that keep erupting every now and then. The two actors have worked together in Dangal and YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan.