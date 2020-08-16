Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is currently in Turkey for the shoot of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, met the Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan on Saturday at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul. The meeting was requested by Aamir, who informed Erdogan about social responsibility projects he has initiated including the Water Foundation which he had his wife Kiran Rao initiated to deliver water to drought-stricken areas in India. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is 2 Months Pregnant, Due in March 2021, Reveals Daddy Randhir Kapoor

He even said that the first lady is carrying out important social projects and humanitarian activities and she congratulated him for the courageous handling of social problems in his films. Also, he mentioned that his wife Kiran lived in Turkey for a short while and she had closely socialise with Turks and also that the two communities have a lot of similarities such as common word roots in the languages and common family structure.

Sharing the pictures, Emine tweeted, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!"

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020



They discussed about rich historical texture of food and handicrafts of the two countries and Aamir also shared memories of how he came to cinema under the influence of his Muslim mother.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.