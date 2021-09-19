Hyderabad: Actor Aamir Khan, who is currently in Hyderabad, participated in the ‘Green India Challenge’ wherein he planting saplings at the old airport at Begumpet along with his Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-star Naga Chaitanya and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. Aamir also appreciated the efforts of Santosh Kumar in taking forward the Green India Challenge and appealed to people to come forward and actively participate in the plantation.Also Read - Hyderabad Woman, 27, Sentenced to 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting School Boy

Santosh Kumar took to Twitter to share glimpses of the programme and wrote, “Presented #AmirKhan ji with the much acclaimed #VrukshaVedam book, which draw the attention of him and felt happy to have it. Few more glimpses of today’s programme. #GreenIndiaChallenge. (sic)” Also Read - 6-Year-Old Raped, Murdered in Hyderabad, Minister Says Accused Will Be Killed in Encounter

Check Tweet Here:

Presented #AmirKhan ji with the much acclaimed #VrukshaVedam book, which draw the attention of him and felt happy to have it. Few more glimpses of today’s programme 👇. #GreenIndiaChallenge 🌱. pic.twitter.com/KzWLQDaieK — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) September 19, 2021



Apart from Aamir, celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samanta, Pullela Gopichand, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza have participated in the challenge till date. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s Twitter Conversation Adds Fuel To Divorce Rumours

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump, which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. The film also features Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role while Salman Khan will be seen playing a cameo. The film also includes Salman and SRK’s big fandom from the ’90s. So, while Shah Rukh donned back the hat of Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Salman will be seen as Prem from the Sooraj Barjatya directorial ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which was his first film in the lead.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with production by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios.