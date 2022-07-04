Punjabi Accent in Bollywood: Punjabi actors Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar who will be seen in Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, recently reacted to memes on Aamir Khan‘s Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha. In Bollywood films, there has been a lot of Punjabiness on screen like Balle-Balle, Punjabi beats, Bebe (grandmother)’s role, for a long time now. The makers have expanded their sets and shot movies in Punjab to give that pind vibe. Apart from this, the lead actors adapt Punjabi accents for their films. One such kind of upcoming film is Laal Singh Chaddha, where Aamir Khan plays a role of a Sikh man and speaks in Punjabi. After the release of the trailer, netizens were disappointed after seeing Khan speaking in Punjabi. There was a lot of discussion about it on Twitter as most of them said Aamir’s Punjabi accent looked quite artificial.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay Deverakonda - When Bollywood Men Went Nude on-Screen | Check Full List

Sargun Mehta accepts Aamir Khan could have done better

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar talked about the Punjabi dialect used in Hindi films. The actress accepted that Aamir could have done a bit better, but she also supported him saying, “If Aamir would have said in pure Punjabi, nobody could have understood. If the superstar next does a Bengali film and use too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it”. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on Facing Box Office Clash With Aamir Khan... Again!

Sargun Mehta added, “Aamir sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot calm and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi. (Whatever he has done in the film, it takes a lot to get the results. He has been calm and has worked really hard).” Also Read - Aamir Khan Lends Financial Aid Of Rs 25 lakh To Flood-Hit Assam, CM Expresses Gratitude

Gurnam Bhullar, who will be seen opposite Sargun Mehta in Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, also commented on the Punjabi accent used in Bollywood films. Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the Diamond singer said, “Basically, it’s a national cinema that will be released pan India. The Hindi films have a mix of Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, etc. We are the ones who point out these things. So it should not matter.”

Watch the full interview of Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar:

Sargun Mehta is coming up with Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya along with Gurnam Bhullar on July 8, 2022. In this interview, Sargun and Gurnam also shared a few hilarious incidents from their film.