Aamir Khan has received criticism on Twitter after his pictures from meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan went viral on social media. He jetted off to Turkey for the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha along with the crew of the film. On Sunday, the 55-year-old actor met with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul. The meeting was documented in the pictures which were shared on an official Twitter account by the first lady. She wrote, “I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it. (sic)” Also Read - Aamir Khan Meets Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan During His Stay in Turkey For Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot

Netizens were quick to point out that amid the strained ties between India and Turkey especially after Article 370 was scrapped in Kashmir last year and Turkey continued to side with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, it was unwise on behalf of the actor to hold an official meet with Turkish First Lady. A Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson also commented that removal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir has not contributed to peace and stability in the region.

One user wrote, “#AamirKhan is an epitome of hipocrisy…On-screen a true ‘Patriot’ and off-screen passing comments such as “India is Intolerable”

Another user wrote, “Aamir Khan Refused to join Nationalist Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu when he was in Mumbai. But he Went to Turkey to meet Turkish PM who supports Pakistan on Kashmir issue and also gave anti-india statements. Won’t be surprised if #AamirKhan feels unsafe again in India.”

“The audacity of #AamirKhan to meet with #Erdogan & family shows the extent to which #Turkey owns him #Turkey has made investments across NGOs, SC lawyers, mosque networks, PFI and universities like AMU and Jamia Indian intel is sleeping”, wrote another user.

Check Out The Reactions Here:

Aamir khan feels unsecure in India. Now,he is feeling safe in Anti-India Turkey.

Iski movie release per yeh pic yaad rakhna. Humare paise ko humare against use mat honay dena!!#AamirKhan #Erdogan pic.twitter.com/A2K7ldKXpz — सोम गोदारा 🇮🇳 (@SomrajTr) August 17, 2020

#AamirKhan is an epitome of hipocrisy…

On-screen a true ‘Patriot’ and off-screen passing comments such as “India is Intolerable” pic.twitter.com/ybDZsbJR3w — NaamToSunaHiHoga (@palrahul22) August 17, 2020

Aamir Khan Refused to join Nationalist Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu when he was in Mumbai. But he Went to Turkey to meet Turkish PM who supports Pakistan on Kashmir issue and also gave anti-india statements. Won’t be surprised if #AamirKhan feels unsafe again in India. pic.twitter.com/e1XihZFfTn — Ajit Doval (@AjitKDoval_FAN) August 16, 2020

Salman, Shahrukh and#AamirKhan are all bigots.

Earn money from India & stand with anti-India Forces 👏👏

We’ve to make sure they don’t earn from us anymore

#Bollywoodmafia #BoycottBollywoodMovies pic.twitter.com/fAKJENH5q9 — Tw!tter_fly 🦋 (@Nidhi_Sh008) August 17, 2020

The audacity of #AamirKhan to meet with #Erdogan & family shows the extent to which #Turkey owns him#Turkey has made investments across NGOs, SC lawyers, mosque networks, PFI and universities like AMU and Jamia Indian intel is sleeping pic.twitter.com/skSfSp1ry1 — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) August 16, 2020

#aamirkhan SSR was your CO StAR in PK – No tweet/No condolence message from you – you made video for Chinese people for COVId because they watch your movie and these Chinese killed our Army people – turkey supports Pakistan and they also kill our army – Shame in you-I think u got pic.twitter.com/v3Gmrjrbsh — Nilotpal Mrinal (@nilotpalm3) August 17, 2020

During the meeting, they spoke about responsibility projects he has initiated including the Water Foundation which he had his wife Kiran Rao initiated to deliver water to drought-stricken areas in India. He also mentioned that his wife Kiran lived in Turkey for a short while and she had closely socialise with Turks and also that the two communities have a lot of similarities such as common word roots in the languages and common family structure.

They discussed about rich historical texture of food and handicrafts of the two countries and Aamir also shared memories of how he came to cinema under the influence of his Muslim mother.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.