Actor Aamir Khan decided to take some time off work to play cricket with a few kids. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi as he tried his hands at the game and hit some fours and sixes in a row while playing with little cricketers in the area. While the actor looked all cheerful and relaxed after the game, he wasn't seen wearing a mask and that irked a few social media users.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchantt commented on the post asking why was no one wearing a mask. While some users supported her, a few schooled her over why not using a mask while playing or performing any physical activity is advisable. As seen in the video, Aamir was carrying his mask with him and he didn't wear the same while playing cricket or posing with the kids for selfies. "None of them wearing a mask? How? Why?" read Kishwer's comment, as some fans wrote, "If they wear a mask while playing they are going to suffer from shortness of breath. And anyways while playing they are quite far away from each other." Another Instagram user wrote, "Aamir Khan ko mask ki zaroorat nahi hai ab 😂😂 lagta hai vaccine le li hai bade bhai ne" (sic) Check out the post here:

Wearing a mask while running, playing, or doing any rigorous physical activity is not advisable because it cuts the oxygen flow.

Meanwhile, at the work front, Aamir is busy shooting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha that is being prepared for a big Christmas release this year. The film is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and Aamir plays the role of a man who travels throughout the country encountering various prominent moments in history including the making of two Bollywood biggies – Maine Pyar Kiya and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Apart from Aamir, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also feature special roles in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.