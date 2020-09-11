Actor Aamir Khan’s brother, Faisal Khan has got resentments with his family members. In his latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, he talked about some of those. Faisal, who is best known for his 1999 film Mela that featured Aamir alongside Twinkle Khanna, said that his family held him captive for around a year and kept feeding him medicines that were not required. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Makes Shocking Revelations: Karan Johar Insulted me, Family Gave Wrong Medication For a Year

The actor said that his family felt he had depression and paranoid schizophrenia. He added that what was done to him was illegal but he kept quiet waiting for the day when his family would realise that they were treating him wrong.

The actor was quoted saying, "When the family felt that I was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia, they kept me under house arrest for one year and gave me forceful medication. It is illegal but I was taking all this quietly because I thought that the family will realise at some point, that if I am mad, I will show it in some way. I thought I should be patient until they come to their senses that they are troubling me for no reason."

The actor said that later he underwent a mental evaluation at JJ Hospital for 20 days and it was found out that he was absolutely fit mentally. Faisal said, “I was given the wrong medication for one year, which was very unfair on the family’s part.” He went on to claim that only when the family asked him to give up his signatory rights, he decided to take a stand against them and moved court.

Faisal found his way back into the buzz by claiming that filmmaker Karan Johar insulted him at a party. He was quoted saying, “On my brother’s 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don’t wish to take the name. But, Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened and even I have been through it.”

Faisal is now making a comeback with a film that not just features him but is also directed by him. Titled Faactory, it’s set to go on for a release on an OTT Platform.