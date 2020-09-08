The most crush-able actor back then with his movie Mela, actor and superstar Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan recently makes some shocking revelations in an interview with a news portal sharing about the insider-outsider story like how he was looked down upon biggies in the industry, his mental health and how he was given the wrong medication for a year by his family. He was in a limelight in 2007 when he made controversial statements saying he was under house arrest by his own brother actor Aamir Khan. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Criticises Karan Johar’s New Book For Children: Calls Him, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt Killers of Sushant Singh Rajput

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faissal spoke about his mental health. He revealed that he was forcefully given medicines for mental illness and kept under house arrest for a year.

He also talked about the groupism and bias in Bollywood. Sharing his own example, he recalled the time when Aamir Khan had turned 50 and during his birthday bash, filmmaker Karan Johar insulted him. "If your work flops, they don't treat you well; they don't even look at you and it has happened with me. On my brother's 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don't wish to take the name. But, Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened and even I have been through it."

Watch the interview here:

Faissal Khan is now gearing to make a comeback in the industry but as a director and singer in the action-thriller Factory. He was last seen in Chinnar Dastan e-Ishq (2016) but was not able to identify himself in the film.

We hope this time he will be able to showcase his acting prowess and will be back with a bang.