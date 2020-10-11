Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has revealed that she is suffering from clinical depression. On the day of World Mental Health Day, she took to Instagram to share a video where she opened up about her depression. In the video, she says that she has been suffering from depression for more than four years. She can be heard saying, “I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.” Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2020: Expert Divya Kanchibhotla Decodes Mental Health For You, Suggests Ways to Overcome Mental Illnesses

She ended the video by asking a question, “What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Dig at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day, Promotes Her Film Judgementall Hai Kya

Watch the video here:



Ira captioned the video, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan from his former wife Reena Dutta. She is eyeing to make entry in Bollywood. However, she made her directorial debut with a play called Euripiedes’ Medea and had received a lot of appreciation for the same.