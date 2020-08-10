Actor Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed by an entire year and will now release in theatres on Christmas 2021. The makers are eyeing for the theatre release of the film and amid the coronavirus pandemic and shut down of theatres, the film has been postponed. Earlier, the film was slated to have Christmas 2020 release. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot Resumes: Aamir Khan Heads to Turkey Post Lockdown, Check His New Look

Announcing the news, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and tweeted, “NEW RELEASE DATE… #LaalSinghChaddha – starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan – will now release on #Christmas2021… Costars #MonaSingh… Directed by Advait Chandan… Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios. (sic)” Also Read - India-China Standoff: Aamir Khan Cancels Ladakh Shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha Due to Galwan Clash

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film has already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Aamir is currently in Turkey to do recce for shooting locales. The makers had earlier dropped the first look of Aamir as a Sikh man. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is being helmed by Advait Chandan and has been backed by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Aamir has a long-standing association with Christmas. Some of his biggest hits such as 3 Idiots, PK, Dhoom 3 and Dangal have all released on the festive occasion.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office.

With inputs from IANS!