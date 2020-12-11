Actor Aamir Khan‘s elder son Junaid Khan is all set to enter the film industry with a YRF entertainer. A trained actor, Junaid has been working in theatre for a long time and has featured in many successful plays. However, now, he has found his calling into feature films and has found YRF backing his career in the industry. The production house, which is known for launching many biggies in the industry including Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh among others, has planned a period drama for Junaid. Also Read - Ira Khan Dating Aamir Khan’s Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare? Here’s What We Know So Far!

As per a report published in Mid Day, YRF has roped in director Siddharth P Malhotra to helm a movie based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. The work on the film has begun and there are plans to construct a giant set in Madh Island. Junaid is going to begin his workshops soon as YRF plans to roll the film by early 2021.

The daily quoted a source close to the production as saying, "Earlier, the team had locked a location ib Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, to build the set. However, Adi sir felt the film would need a bigger set-up and finally zeroed in on Madh Island. The construction work will begin in a day or two. Siddharth is eyeing to take the project on floors by early 2021."

About the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case

On January 25, 1962, a case was filed against journalist Karsandas Mulji who worked for a newspaper named Satyaprakash, and its publisher Nanabhai Rustomji Ranina, for publishing an article accusing religious leaders of Pushtimarg for having sexual liaisons with women devotees. It was a libel (defamation) case filed by religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj after Mulji wrote an article titled ‘Hinduo No Asli Dharam Ane Atyar Na Pakhandi Mato’ in the Gujarati newspaper. The article questioned the very morals of the Hindu sect and how the entire framework of the sect was based on exploiting women sexually including asking male devotees to offer their wives to the religious leaders for sex to prove their devotion.

Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj was one of the leaders of the Vallabhacharya sect of the Vaishnavaism who deemed the claims ‘libelous’. The entire case was followed by both the media and the general public.

While no film has been made on the case yet, Gujarati author and journalist Saurabh Shah had written a book titled ‘Maharaj’ based on the case which received the Nandshankar Award by the Narmad Sahitya Sabha.

Junaid is expected to play the role of journalist Mulji in the YRF film based on the case. The actor has studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles and has worked in plays like A Farming Story, A Few Good Mewn, and Medea which was directed by his sister Ira Khan. Earlier in 2019, when Aamir was asked to comment on his son’s Bollywood plans, he had said that Junaid was more of a theatre person than a cinema.