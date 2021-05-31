Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan made headlines for losing out on Aanand L Rai’s gangster drama. However, Aanand L Rai has now refuted the rumours and said that the deal did not work out. Speaking with ETimes, the filmmaker said that the actor has not been signed by his production house. Calling the reports baseless, he said, “There was no such film signed by Kartik, all these reports are baseless.” The filmmaker also added that a lot of actors drop in to discuss projects but not all are signed. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Now Gets Ousted From Aanand L Rai Gangster Film After Dostana 2, SRK-Backed Freddie

He was quoted as saying, "There are so many actors who come to meet me, but that does not mean that he or she has been signed for my film." The filmmaker was reportedly planning the Hindi remake of Tamil romantic comedy, Kalayana Samayal Saadam, with Kartik. However, there was no confirmation on the same. The reports of him working with Rai surfaced after he was spotted outside the filmmaker's Mumbai office.

Earlier, as per the HT report, Kartik was in advanced talks with Rai but before he could sign the film, things fell apart. The source was quoted as saying, "Kartik was in advanced-level talks with Aanand, and had read the script and heard the narration, too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart." The source also pointed out, "The fact that Karan dropped Kartik seems to have influenced others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik may be losing out on getting to work with an established filmmaker like Aanand."

“Aanand is now considering Ayushmann Khurrana for this film with who he had earlier collaborated on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), so it’s not a surprise if he may have readily come on board”, the source further added.

Previously, Kartik Aaryan has voluntarily opted out of Shah Rukh Khan-backed film Freddie. As per the Times of India report, Kartik had creative issues with the film’s director Ajay Bahl and was not very pleased with the script. The report also states that creative issues with Bahl cropped up in the last 15 days where Kartik expressed his unhappiness with the film’s script. If reports are to be believed, the actor was also apparently unhappy with the casting of the film. Kartik has returned the signing amount too.

Apart from this, he also stepped down from Dharma Production-backed film, Dostana 2, also starring Janhvi Kapoor. It was reported that his exit from the film was due to ‘creative differences’ after shooting for almost 14 days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.