Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has been tested positive for the coronavirus. The popular director took to social media to share the news of his diagnosis on a Thursday morning. The Atrangi Re-director wrote that he is asymptomatic and has been quarantined at home.

Rai further requested those who came in contact with him to stay cautious and get themselves tested at the earliest. His tweet made on Thursday read, "I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏." (sic)

I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏
— Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020

The director has been shooting for his movie with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in Agra. Several photos and videos of the entire team shooting the film at Taj Mahal went viral recently. The team then travelled to Delhi to complete other parts of the film. It is yet to be known if Akshay and Sara, too, are also getting themselves tested for COVID-19 considering they have been in close proximity to Rai in the last few days.

We wish him a speedy recovery!