Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s mother passed away on Wednesday morning. Actors Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and others paid their last respect at the crematorium. Aanand L Rai is a close friend to Akshay Kumar and despite his own tragic loss, the actor made sure to be with the director and pay his last tribute to Aanand’s mother. Akshay arrived at Oshiwara crematorium on Wednesday evening in a white kurta accompanied by his security and team.Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia Passed Away, "She Was My Core" Akshay Kumar Feels Unbearable Pain : Details Inside

See Pictures:

On Wednesday morning, Akshay announced the passing away of his mother Aruna Bhatia. He tweeted, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Mother Dies: Rohit Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Others Attend Aruna Bhatia’s Last Rites

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021



Akshay’s mother was hospitalised and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani hospital. On Monday, a source told HT, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision. Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia Passes Away: She Was My Core

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. His latest theatrical release was Bell Bottom with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor.