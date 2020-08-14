Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a throwback video from his college days where he can be seen shaking a leg with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Gully Boy actor posted the video on his verified Instagram account on Thursday evening, where he can be seen dancing to the beats of Chikni Chameli with Sushant after winning a competition in his college days. Sushant was the special guest at the competition along with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Also Read - Varun Dhawan And Parineeti Chopra Demand CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput as Bollywood Finally Comes Together

While the two dance, Jacqueline stands beside them, clapping and cheering them. "College mein tha, B.com ke Saath Saath 'the usual combo'- CA kar raha tha. Ek National Talent Hunt mein Part lia…Jeeta Main, Nache Hum dono. Mera Confidence uske baad Ufff..!" wrote Siddhant with a rocket emoji.

"Us raat soye nahi main aur mera Parivaar…Mera Naam Goonja Stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! Wah! Mummy Papa ko laga ki kuch toh baat hogi mujh mein bhi…CA choro beta, Hero bante hain!"

“Permission mil gai. Meri Pehli Jeet, Meri Shuruwaat. Aaj kal bhi Neend nahi ati. Ye Video hazaar baar dekha hai. Socha share karun ya nahi…? Phir socha Dono Bhai Todd ke naache hain Share karna toh banta hai guru! @sushantsinghrajput”

Siddhant’s post translates to: “I was in college, pursuing B. Com along with the usual combo CA. I had taken part in a national talent hunt. I won the competition and we both danced together. My confidence skyrocketed after that. I along with my family could not sleep that night. The stage was reverberating with my name that too in the voice of Sushant Singh Rajput! It is then that my parents realised that I have a special factor and gave me permission to pursue a career in acting. That was my first win, my beginning. These days also I cannot sleep. I have watched this video a thousand times and thought whether I should share it or not. Then I thought both brothers have danced their hearts out, this video demands to be shared. @sushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. On the same day, Siddhant had shared a photograph from the competition where he is seen posing with Sushant and Jacqueline.

Siddhant had captioned: “Ye Photo bohot khaas hai, Socha tha ki jab phir kabhi milengey toh dikhaunga aur poochunga – Aap ko yaad hai?! Main wahi ladka hun. Yanhi se mera safar shuru hua tha, aur aap usme hamesha rahengey bhai. @sushantsinghrajput (This photo is very special. I had thought that the next time we meet I will show this photo to you and ask you, do you remember me, I am that boy, my journey begin from here and you will always be a part of it my brother).”