Aaradhya Bachchan Chats with Eva Longoria’s Son: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya had a fun video chat with actor Eva Longoria’s son at a Cannes after-party. In a viral clip Eva welcomed the former Miss World 1994 while making candid hand gestures as she spoke about waiting for something for more than an hour. The Desperate Housewives actor later noticed Aaradhya next to her mom and gave her a warm hug. Check out this video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 is Literally a Walking Phoolon Ka Guldasta in Her Giant Black Dress - See Red Carpet Pics

Ash And Aaradhya Video Chat With Santiago!

Later, in the video Eva video called her 3-year-old Santiago. As Aaradhya introduced herself during the video chat, Aishwarya asked him “And what’s your name handsome?” Abhishek Bachchan stood behind smiling at the sweet interaction. Abhishek wore a black tuxedo teamed with large glasses. While Aaradhya looked adorable in a red dress and staple red hairband. Ash aced her look in a shimmery pink outfit and a matching jacket. Apparently, Aishwarya and Eva are both representing L’Oreal at the festival. Also Read - When Raveena Tandon And Aishwarya Rai Were Fat-Ashamed: ‘My Fat Will...

Ash Attends Top Gun: Maverick Premiere!

The Bachchan trio arrived at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. They got a warm welcome at the hotel and airport with paparazzi and fans calling out Aishwarya’s name for pictures. It’s a special Cannes outing for Ash this year who first attended the festival 20 years ago for her award-winning film Devdas. Aishwarya donned a black Dolce&Gabbana dress with flowers all over as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. Ash was last seen at Cannes Film Festival in 2019 when she wore the blue Cinderella gown, which is still considered one of her best looks of all time. Aaradhya accompanied her to the fest in 2019 as well while Abhishek cheered for her from back home.



Deepika Padukone is representing India this year at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor is part of the eight-member jury along with Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Joachim Trier, Ladj Ly, and Jeff Nichols.

India is the Country of Honour at Marche du Film.

