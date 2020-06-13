Actor Chandrachur Singh met with a terrible accident in the year 2000 while doing jet skiing in Goa. The accident had dislocated his right shoulder and he was away for around eight years. His career got a hit and the actor could never return to the scene in full force. The accident was so horrible that once in an interview in 2009 with DNA, he said, “when I fell with a thud on the water surface, my right hand was only hanging on my muscle and skin.’ 10 years after he first spoke about that accident, Chandrachur has once again come to the front to talk about the same and how that impacted his body, life, and career. Also Read - 'Had 65 Glass Pieces in my Face', Mahima Chaudhry Explains The Disastrous Accident That Almost Ruined Her Career

In his latest interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that during those eight years after the accident, he kept trying to get back on the sets but everytime he went ahead, the pain came back. The actor, who's popular for his performances in films like Maachis (1996), Kya Kehna (2000), and Josh (2000) among others, said he tried everything but the issue always persisted.

Chandrachur was quoted saying, “In many actually, because It had also got to do with, when I was working in films, it used to get stalled, even though I did physiotherapy and all that, if my shoulder would get dislocated during the shoot, it would stop the shoot for some days, so I could heal. I did physiotherapy and surgery but the problem recurred. It was one of the things which pulled you down, professionally definitely.”

The actor is once again trying to make a foray on-screen with his debut web-series titled Aarya. The series features Sushmita Sen with him and it’s going to be streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Chandrachur plays the role of a man who owns a pharmaceutical company but gets trapped in the illegal drug ring. He is attacked by people and the incident makes his wife take charge of the business only to see that the water is murkier than how it seems from the surface.