Actor Anu Aggarwal tasted overnight success with her debut movie Aashiqui that achieved a cult status over the year. The actor appeared in the role of a young woman who was coy and didn’t know much about the worldly affairs but knew how to love someone with all her heart and soul. The gorgeous actor, however, left Bollywood after a few years and turned into a one-film wonder. Now, as she is gearing up for a Netflix series on her life, Anu talked about her Bollywood journey and facing casting couch in the industry. Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Reveals Her Casting Couch Experience, Says Offering Dinner Means 'Come to me Baby'

In her latest interview with Pinkvilla, Anu revealed that she didn’t have a major experience but a director once came to her house with a bottle of whiskey and started drinking it on the pretext of telling her a script. The actor said she sensed something fishy and immediately requested the director to leave. She said that women always have a choice. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Casting Couch Experience, Says 'Was Asked to Show my Tool'

Anu explained, “Not really. But yes one director, a top one, had come to my house citing he has a role for me. He came to my house and took out the whiskey bottle. It was in the afternoon hour but mere dimag ki batti jal gayi. How can someone come to the house with a bag of whiskey to tell the story? So I made some reason and had to politely ask him to leave. I told him off. That is what I am trying to say, women always have the choice.” Also Read - Kalki Koechlin Reveals She Was Called a 'Russian Prostitute' After Dev D, Says Casting Couch Extends to Hollywood

The popular actor, who is now excited about her comeback, added that when she heard of the entire #MeToo movement, she thought that men have always been like that. Anu said ‘the guy will hit on girl’ and ‘the girl has to say yes for a guy to do anything with the girl.’

She said, “Even when I used to talk to girls earlier, and they would say this guy tried to hit on me and the whole thing about Bollywood, and the whole Me Too thing, and guys hitting on girls, I just feel guys will hit on girls. I have been getting hit since I was 13 years old. I had no idea how to handle all this. The point is I feel eventually the girl is the boss unless a guy rapes you or something. Otherwise, the girl has to say yes for a guy to do anything with the girl.”

Do you agree with Anu’s statements?