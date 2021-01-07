Actor Rahul Roy is finally back home after he was hospitalised in November last year. The Aashiqui actor suffered a brain stroke. Now, sharing an update on his health, he revealed that it is a long journey until he recovers completely. Also Read - 'I Celebrate Your Birthday Because You Were Born'! Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar, Son Babil Remember Him On His Birth Anniversary

Taking to Instagram, he shared a collage of pictures and wrote, “I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it’s still a long journey for full recovery.” Also Read - Ranveer Singh Pens Endearing Note For Kapil Dev, Calls Him 'Colossus of a Captain'

He further expressed his gratitude towards the people who stood by him during the tougher times. He added, “Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister and best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwini Kumar, Azhar, Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial , Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all. (sic)” Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Replies to Kangana Ranaut After She Opposes To Make Household Work Paid Job

Check Out The Post Here:

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film, LAC – Live the Battle in Kargil. He was flown from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai’s Ninavati Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Wockhardt Hospital where he was diagnosed with motor aphasia, which is the inability to speak or to organise the muscular movements of speech, which happened due to the brain stroke.

