Anu Aggarwal became an overnight sensation with the success of her debut film Aashiqui, co-starring Rahul Roy. She became an exception in the industry who ruled out ‘fair is beautiful’ dictum in Bollywood in the 90s. A few years later, she quit acting to study yoga. Then came her ‘near-death experience’ when she met with an accident that left her in a coma. The car she was driving early one morning, during heavy rainfall, turned three somersaults before crashing near Mumbai’s Chowpatty area. The accident left her in a come for 29 days in a shattered body status. The life-threatening accident changed her life. Also Read - Health Tips COVID-19: How do yoga and meditation help in treating coronavirus? Watch Video

Recalling about the accident, she said in an interview to Times of India, “In the year 1999, I met with an accident and slipped into a coma. I used to live in an ashram before the accident where I had a spiritual name. After the accident, I knew nothing, but I knew my spiritual name. In 2001, I took ‘sanyas (renunciation)’ and kept my head shaved. I lived with a bag in one hand, in humble surroundings. just studying the mind and human psychology.” Also Read - Yoga to Avoid Groin Injury: How to do Padahasthasana, Vrikshasana, And Titliasana



“In 2006, I came back and started meeting people and the press stationed outside my house. I would greet them with humility. After the accident, I had forgotten how to apply lipstick too. Soon people started to post my ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures. My no-makeup look pictures went viral. I was so shocked to see so much happening around me”, she added.