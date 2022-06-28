Esha Gupta on nepotism: Actor Esha Gupta is back in news for her amazing presence in the recently released web series Aashram 3. While she is garnering praises for her performance in the show alongside Bobby Deol, Esha recalled the time when she wished to have been born into a Bollywood family for better access to the opportunities.Also Read - Esha Gupta Oozes Hotness in Sexy White Bodycon Dress With Chain Detailing, Fan Asks ‘Gupta Ji Bomb Hain’ – See Reactions

Esha spoke to a news daily and talked about nepotism and the 'struggles' of star kids. She said it's difficult to trust people in the industry, especially if one doesn't belong to any star family. Esha mentioned that the star kids are often given more opportunities even when they have upset anyone in the industry or have offended people. However, she added, for people outside the industry, every step is a new journey and it creates ages to create close connections.

In an interview with ETimes, she said, "As someone who's not from the industry, what I can speak for outsiders is that you don't get a shoulder to cry on. And you do not have anyone guiding you the right way." She revealed that her manager is one of her close friends because it has taken her enough time to build that bond with him.

“At times, I really wish I was from the industry, I know I wouldn’t have faced that. When you’re from the industry, you could be nasty, you could have given a flop but it would be no big deal because you would still have another film. I remember when my first film flopped, I was really scared,” she elaborated.

Esha went on to say that she would beat herself thinking she was not making the right choices when her films failed. “I started beating myself for my choices. I felt it was the end of it and I won’t have work anymore. But then, after quite some time, I picked myself up. I was working, earning money, doing so much work and then you realise, that’s life,” she said.

Esha has been vocal about her experience in the film industry. She spoke about bagging films and how she was also slapped with legal notices when she refused to endorse fairness products. Esha is now reportedly gearing up for Hera Pheri 3 which was recently announced with the original star cast – Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Priyadarshan.