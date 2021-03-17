The much-awaited web series, Mirzapur, is all set to come up with its season 3. Confirming the same, Shweta Tripathi took to Instagram to share a poster of Mirzapur. She captioned it, “I miss Golu a lot. Can’t wait to know what happens next. Can’t wait to be her. Again. This show and everything about it. Thank you for Mirzapur!! Ab #MS3W #Mirzapur. (sic)” Also Read - Sita or Beena Tripathi? Netizens Compare Alia Bhatt's Look From RRR to Rasika Dugal's From Mirzapur

The first poster features Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma. The second poster is an all-women picture. It features Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Harshita Gaur. The last poster features Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi all armed. Also Read - Roohi Twitter Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Fails To Make an Impression With Audience And Critics

Check It Out Here:



Earlier, the makers of Mirzapur were in legal trouble after an advocate objected to the portrayal of the character Beena Tripathi. It particularly objected to Beena’s sexual relationship with servant and father-in-law. The plea read, “By showing such ridiculous and shameless things on the name of a city/ district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur.”

After the FIR, the show is likely to go through some major changes and will be toning down the verbal and visual violence, which means the characters will no more be using slang. Well,m that has been the very basic expression to show their anger or disappointment in the series. Also, the shoot-outs will not be so often. In addition to this, the makers are also planning to drop the name ‘Mirzapur’ and reserve the rights to perpetrate the trademark mayhem.

The Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur features an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar and Rajesh Tailang.