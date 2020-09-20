ABCD actor and dancer Kishore Aman Shetty was arrested by the Mangaluru police on Saturday for possession of drugs. Kishore, who had participated in reality show Dance India Dance, was allegedly trying to sell the drugs he bought from Mumbai, the police said. As reported by India Today, the 30-year-old dancer was involved in the drugs business for money and was arrested on the charges of drug peddling and consumption of banned substances. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: Four NCB Members And One Accused Test Positive For COVID-19

Along with Shetty, another man named Aqeel Nausheel was also arrested by the Mangalore Police. The cops seized MDMA (also known as Ecstasy), a Bajaj Discover bike, and two mobile phones from their possession. It is believed that they used to buy drugs from Bengaluru and Mumbai and sell it in Mangaluru. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Cartel: NCB Arrests Another Peddler as HC Decides if Drug Syndicate Angle Even Applies to Case

As reported by news agency PTI, both the accused were on a bike when the police nabbed them. “.. After securing them, we got to know that one of them had acted in a Bollywood movie and is a choreographer dancer. His name is Kishore Aman Shetty, and the other person is Aqueel Nousheel. Both of them were caught while on a motorcycle,” Mangaluru city police commissioner Vikash Kumar said. Also Read - Vikram Bhatt on Drugs Usage in Bollywood Parties: Heard That Drugs Are Offered in Trays to Guests

A case against them has been registered under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the police seek custody of the accused to trace the entire drug network. Further investigation is on.