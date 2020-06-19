Actor Abhay Deol once again called out the hypocrisy of Bollywood awards by recalling how he was snubbed from the major award ceremonies and conveniently dragged down to be the ‘supporting actor’ after the release of his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in 2011. The actor teamed up with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar in the Zoya Akhtar directorial and played the character of a man who sets on a journey of self-discovery with his friends and realises that he doesn’t need to get married just for the sake of it. All the performances in the film were fabulous and so was the story. The buddy film hit the right chord among the audience and achieved cult status. However, Abhay has now raised his voice against the major Bollywood awards who discriminated between him and the other actors in the film and chose Hrithik as the lead in their award categories. Also Read - Abhay Deol Wanted 'Benefits And Luxuries of Being a Deol', Anurag Kashyap Speaks on Actor's Downfall

Abhay, who's known to use social media to talk about prevalent issues in the industry that no other mainstream star dares to talk about, also took a dig at Farhan Akhtar. He said that even though both he and Farhan were as equals as Hrithik in the film, the latter sort of felt okay with being nominated as a supporting actor. Abhay used the hashtag '#familydareawards' to end his caption on the post. Here's what he wrote:

"Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as "supporting actors". Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as "actors in a leading role". So by the industry's own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes.

There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards

Abhay has been quite vocal about Bollywood celebs promoting the fairness creams and then talking about racism whenever convenient. He has been speaking his mind about how lobbying works inside the industry and helps those who don’t deserve to be there.

