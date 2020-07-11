Actor Abhay Deol took to Instagram on Saturday to speak his mind on the entire nepotism debate that has raged on after Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. The actor juxtaposed his picture with a picture of his uncle, ‘dad’ Dharmendra and wrote how he can never deny he got his first film because of being a Deol. Abhay took the moment to explain how nepotism could only help him have his first film but after that, he was on his own. The actor, who is known for bravely putting forth his stand on the matters that concern the industry, added how nepotism should be talked about in a much bigger sense and one should not limit the discussion to just around the film industry. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar on Abhay Deol's 'Lobbying in Award Shows' Post: If You Seek Validation, You'll be Disappointed

A part of Abhay’s post read, “Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ve only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I’m grateful to be blessed and have that privileged. I’ve gone that extra mile in my career to make my own path, something that dad always encouraged. For me he was the inspiration. Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered “out of the box.” (sic) Also Read - Fair & Lovely: Abhay Deol, Richa Chadha, Bipasha Basu, Suhana Khan And Others Hail HUL's Decision to Remove 'Fair' From The Name

Abhay also talked about an important facet of nepotism and mentioned that in a larger perspective, nepotism becomes an even severe problem because it is supported by caste-discrimination ideology in India. The actor, popular for his performances in films like Dev.D (2009), Oye Lucky Lucky Oye (2008), Manorama Six Feet Under (2007), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) among others, said that a son taking over a family’s business in India is based on ‘caste’. “While it plays a part in every country, nepotism has taken on another dimension here in India. I suspect caste plays a major role in it being more pronounced here than in other parts of the world. After all, it is “jati” that dictates that a son carry on the work of his father, while the daughter is expected to marry and be a housewife,” he explained in the post.

Asserting that we need a ‘cultural evolution’ to fight nepotism, Abhay went on to say that he has been speaking about important issues for many years now and has been receiving criticism for the same. However, the actor said that he’s glad to see more people within the industry calling out the hypocrisy and the existence of prejudices.

