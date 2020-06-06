Actor Abhay Deol gave impressive performances in films like Socha Na Tha (2005), Dev D (2009), and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye (2008) among others. However, he could not cash in on the popularity that he received after doing good films in his career initially. The actor has now accepted that his cocky behaviour was responsible for not getting him the kind of success he could have achieved in the industry. Now, director Anurag Kashyap has something to add to it. Also Read - The Real Woke Hero! Abhay Deol Slams Indian Celebrities For Endorsing Fairness Creams While Supporting Anti-Racism Protests in America

In his latest interview with Hindustan Times, Kashyap talked about his experience of working with Abhay in Dev D and how the actor ruined his own career which could have been far better and successful than what it is today. The director, who's receiving compliments for his Netflix film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, said 'it was painfully difficult to work with him.' He said he doesn't cherish any good working memory with Abhay and hasn't even talked to him much in all these years.

Kashyap went on to say that Abhay had started feeling arrogant about being a 'Deol' and the kind of initial success he had experienced in the industry. He said he couldn't balance or figure out what he exactly wanted and that worked against his career. "He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a 'Deol'. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him," Kashyap explained.

The director also recalled that Abhay even ditched the promotions of the film and didn't behave well with other members of the team as well. He blamed on 'something emotionally and personally' that the actor was dealing with and said, "It was because of something he was grappling with emotionally and personally and never talked about. He also felt betrayed by me about which he has never spoken to me ever." Kashyap called Abhay a 'brilliant actor' who 'deserves more.' What do you think?