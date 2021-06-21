Delhi: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has sung many popular songs for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is known as the romance king on-screen and a lot of credit for this goes to the beautiful romantic numbers from his films. Shah Rukh and Abhijeet have collaborated on over 30 songs in Bollywood and their pairing has remained successful in most of the movies. However, Abhijeet stopped singing for the superstars after his 2007 film Om Shanti Om. It was reported that he refused to give playback for the actor after having a tiff with the makers. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Was Gareebon Ka Mithun Chakraborty, Not a Star: Abhijeet Bhattacharya | Exclusive

14 years after that film, Abhijeet opened up on the entire issue, and would he like to sing for SRK today? In an exclusive Facebook Live session with india.com recently, the singer answered a fan's question about reuniting with Shah Rukh. He said this is a controversial question and this could go as viral as asking Salman when he is going to get married. Abhijeet said that he never had any problem with SRK but it was because of a few music directors that they stopped working together. However, he maintained that is not Shah Rukh Khan's voice.

Abhijeet said, "This is a very good thought. I am not Shah Rukh Khan's voice. When I perform abroad and people who don't know that the songs are not sung by actors but by playback singers, think that I sing like Shah Rukh Khan. They think SRK is a singer. I don't know who created this rift between me and him. There were a few music directors who had this agenda of separating us. Some used to think like 'if we get an SRK film someday, we wouldn't let Abhijeet do playback for him'. That was their ambition. I know them today and they are my friends because that's how you live in the industry."

But, would he mind collaborating with SRK in the future keeping the past aside. Abhijeet said, “I have the same young voice. I am ready to sing. I don’t know how will it suit SRK today. It’s a miracle that I have the same quality of voice even today. I am blessed.”

Abhijeet did playback for SRK in songs like Aur Kya, Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishare, Chaand Taare, Suno Na Suno Na, Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, Hum Toh Deewane Huye, Baadshah, Chalte Chalte, I am The Best, and Ek Din Aap among others. Would you like to see the two working together once again? You can watch the full interaction here: