Singer Sonu Nigam sparked the debate of favouritism in the music industry and post that many celebrities came forward and spoke on the issue. Now, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya opened up on the issue and told Hindustan Times that it was not like this before the 90s'. He adds that back in the 90s' it was unthinkable as a film director and music composer used to decide which singer they want, not some company or actor.

He further slammed Salman Khan of deciding who should sing a song or even to take the singer's song and sing it himself. He was quoted as saying, "Now, who is Salman Khan to decide who should sing a song? Who is Salman to take a singer's song and sing it himself? This is a clear case of favouritism."

"Yeh bahut zyaada ho raha hai. It wasn't like this before in the '90s. Back then, it was even unthinkable. It did happen that one song went from one singer to another but it was authentically, not like this. Things were not so dirty. A film director and music composer used to decide which singer they want, not some company or actor", he adds.

Earlier, Sonu Nigam shared a video and revealed, “An actor, the one at whom everybody is pointing fingers these days, has done this with me, saying I should not be made to sing, the same actor has done this with Arijit Singh also. What is this? How can you use your power like that? So many songs sung by me have been dubbed. This is humiliating. Isn’t it? I don’t ask for work. You call me, make me sing and then dub it! This is funny as hell because I have been working since 1989 in the music industry. If you can do this to me, then what do you do with the youngsters!”

View this post on Instagram You might soon hear about Suicides in the Music Industry. A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on Jun 18, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

“You make nine people sing the same song. Please be a little easy. Please be a little more kind so that more people do not commit suicide. You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry”, the singer adds.