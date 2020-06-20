Director Abhinav Kashyap took to social media to allege that Salman Khan and his family ended his career and didn’t let him work in the industry. The allegations were made after Sushant Singh Rajput‘s demise triggered a wide discussion around the existence of lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood. In response to his posts, Sohail Khan filed a defamation case against Kashyap. Now, the cine bodies FWICE and IFTDA have spoken out on the matter. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan File Defamation Case Against Abhinav Singh Kashyap For Accusing Them of Sabotaging His Career

While speaking to Indian Express, Ashok Dubey, the General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees said that being a member of the Indian Films and Television Directors' Association, Abhinav Kashyap should have sought help from the association in the matter.

Dubey said Kashyap never approached IFTDA in the case and even now when after making the allegations, he has not moved to the association to seek systematic redressal. Dubey was quoted saying, "He never approached the association, we came to know about these matters only when he wrote on his social media platforms. He has still not approached any one of us. When a member lodges a complaint, the body looks into the matter and tries to help the member in every way possible. But without a complaint, we can't help him."

Right after Kashyap’s allegations, FWICE issued a letter to Salman Khan thanking him for his generous contribution to the federation and helping the members of the association in the times of COVID-19. The general secretary of the association clarified that the letter written to Salman has nothing to do with the allegations made against him by Kashyap. He said it was the federation’s decision to thank the actor for supporting the workers in the worst times.

“Salman bhai has always helped the federation and all its members. He helps technicians every time, so we decided to stand by him as he stands by our workers. Not only during COVID-19, he has helped technicians and their families earlier also. He is the first person to help if someone has a medical emergency. Even during the lockdown, he directly transferred money to 23,000 workers and technicians. Without getting into their internal politics we wanted to only thank him for his gesture,” said Dubey.