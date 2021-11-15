Mumbai: Star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are off to the Maldives to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s 10th birthday together. The couple is staying at a lavish villa at Amilla, a luxury resort, and one of the most happening properties in the Maldives.Also Read - 'Wanderlust'! Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Enjoy 'Sun, Breeze, Paradise' At Maldives | See Pics

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek have already shared glimpses from their stunning villa on social media and the couple is living at the gorgeous property where the most expensive room costs over Rs 10 lakh. While it isn't yet known where exactly are they staying, the website of the resort reveals that the charges of the villas available range from Rs 76,000 per night (the cheapest villa option) to Rs 10.33 per night (the biggest villa option).

The special resort includes private villas that are categorised as Reef Water Pool Villa, Sunset Water Poor Villa, Lagoon Water Pool Villa and Multi-Bedroom Residences. These villas are available with private pools and views.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter is turning 10 on November 16. She will be celebrating her birthday away from her grandpa Amitabh Bachchan who is busy shooting his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Earlier, sharing a glimpse of their beautiful property, Aishwarya wrote, Sun… Breeze… and Paradise @amillafushi @pickyourtrail (sic),” and Abhishek also dropped the same picture showing the lovely view of the sprawling sea, pool, and pal trees.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are expected to drop more pretty pictures from their stay in the Maldives. Watch this space for more the same!