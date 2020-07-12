Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been tested positive for the coronavirus after his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan announced that he, too, has contracted the virus. Both the actors have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. Jr. Bachchan himself confirmed the news on Twitter. Also Read - UP Govt Caps COVID Treatment Cost in Private Hospitals; Check Rates Here

His tweet read, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽"

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

