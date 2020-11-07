Actor Abhishek Bachchan spoke out on the reports of his family not hosting the big Diwali party this year. The Bachchans are known to throw one of the most popular and happening celebrity parties every year on the festival of Diwali. However, this year, everything is not the same as before. Apart from being conscious about living in times of the pandemic, the Bachchans are mourning the death of a family member and close friends. Also Read - Diwali 2020: One Less Holiday This Year as Chhoti Diwali And Badi Diwali to be Celebrated on Same Day

The family lost Ritu Nanda, Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, earlier this year. The industry also lost actor Rishi Kapoor who was close to the Bachchan family. Abhishek talked about the same in his latest interview and mentioned how Diwali this year is not going to be as happy as always. As reported by Spotboye, the actor said, "It's true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta's mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this?"

The junior Bachchan added how the world has changed this year and everyone is trying to adapt to the new normal. He said that a social gathering at such times is not a very wise decision. “Civilization is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream,” he explained.

The film industry is one of the worst affected sectors in the pandemic. The movies have stopped releasing on big screens and the theatre owners are crying foul in the absence of the big-ticket releases. Most movies have found their way to several OTT platforms for release. The fashion industry also took a big halt and digitised their shows with designers organising virtual ramp walks to showcase their latest collections. No event is the same anymore!