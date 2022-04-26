Abhishek Bachchan Defends South Remakes: Dasvi actor Abhishek Bachchan who’s riding high on the success of his social comedy caper on Netflix recently spoke about Bollywood remakes of South films. As there has been enough debate in the recent times on RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 outshining Bollywood films, Bachchan opened up on the ongoing conversation. The actor has been receiving accolades as his social comedy drama has been getting rave reviews and trending on the digital streaming platform. Check out this post shared by Bachchan on his Instagram handle:Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Yash Starrer Magnum Opus Dominates Theatres Single Handedly - Check Detailed Report

Bachchan Feels it is Unfair to Label Bollywood!

Since, hit South films remakes like Drishyam 2 and Shehzada are under production everyone has been quizzing if Bollywood makers have lost fresh ideas. In an Interview with Indian Express Bachchan opined that it is unfair to say that Bollywood remakes South films due to lack of content as there are Hindi remakes in South as well. He said, “We all are part of the Indian film industry. We might work in different languages, but we are part of the same industry. We all cater to the same audience. It is not entirely fair to label any film industry.” The actor told that there was nothing wrong in exchange of content as it has happened always. Also Read - KGF 2 Creates History After Second Weekend, Beats 2.0 Worldwide And Sets Benchmark at Kerala Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report

Dhoom Has Had a South Remake!

Bachchan has himself acted in South remakes and bilingual films as well. The actor worked in Late national award winning filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh’s Antarmahal and Mani Ratna’s Yuva and Raavan were made both in South and Hindi. According to the Dasvi actor his superhit action-saga Dhoom was also remade in the South.

Bachchan Feels Success of RRR Not a New Phenomenon!

Bachchan feels both Hindi and South films have done well in Hindi belt as well as down South in the past. On the success of Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2, he stated, “Currently these films are doing so well. But they have always done well. Our films have done well in South. It is not a new phenomenon. We are part of a large family. So, the exchange of content is bound to happen.”

In his latest release Dasvi, Bachchan played a politician in prison, who is encouraged by a cop to complete his class 10. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

