Actor Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of the second season of his popular OTT series Breathe. In one of the promotional interviews for the series, the actor talked about having a no intimacy clause while signing on projects. Abhishek revealed that he can't do any physically intimate scenes on screen because he can't make his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan feel uncomfortable. The actor said that he doesn't want himself to land in a position where he can't answer when his daughter asks him 'what's going on?'.

Abhishek was talking to journalist Rajeev Masand in an interview when he mentioned that if there's a project where physical intimacy is actually required and it's a creative part of the story, he simply requests the director to have someone else on board. The actor, who debuted in the industry 20 years back with JP Dutta's Refugee, was quoted saying, "There are certain kinds of films and scenes I'm not comfortable doing anymore. I would not want to do anything in which my daughter would feel uncomfortable or something that she'd question me about, saying 'hey what's going on here?'"

The actor went on to mention that he doesn't receive many projects where he is asked to be intimate with his co-star on-screen now and he's thankful for that. Abhishek also said that even in the initial days of his career, he used to feel 'uncomfortable doing romantic scenes' let alone intimate scenes in a film. "I say that to my directors before signing on, that if there's a scene which has a lot of physical intimacy, that's something I'm not willing to do, so you have a choice," he said.

Abhishek said that he has lost out on many projects because of this condition but he doesn’t regret any of that.

