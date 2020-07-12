Actor Abhishek Bachchan made new tweets on Sunday evening confirming that his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya have been tested positive for COVID-19 and they will be quarantined at home. The actor mentioned in two tweets that both he and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan will continue to be treated at the Nanavati Hospital while the rest of the family members including mother Jaya Bachchan have been quarantined at home after being tested negative for the virus. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: Recovered Cases Exceed Active COVID Cases

Abhishek's tweet came as the first official confirmation from the Bachchan family regarding Aishwarya and Aaradhya's health. His first tweet read, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽" Check out these posts made by Abhishek:

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

While various news channels and agencies had revealed earlier on Sunday that the former Miss World and her daughter have also been found positive, the family had not said anything. The only confirmation came via Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope who tweeted about Aish and Aaradhya being infected with the virus. However, he later deleted the same tweet.

Meanwhile, all the four houses that the Bachchan family owns in Mumbai have been sanitised and sealed by the BMC. As of now, a list of 30 people has been prepared who will be tested for the coronavirus. These are the people who came in contact with the members of the Bachchan family in the last few days. Out of these 30, 16 are those who work at Jalsa including maids and guards.

In was on Saturday night that both Big B and his son took to Twitter to announce that they have contracted the virus and have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. A report in NDTV 24×7 today added that Bachchan is admitted to the respiratory isolation ward and both the actors are stable with mild symptoms.