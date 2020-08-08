Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is admitted to hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, has finally tested negative after almost a month and has been discharged from the hospital. He has now returned to his home, Jalsa. The 44-year-old actor took to social media to shared the news along with his health care board from inside the isolation. He wrote, “I TOLD YOU! Discharge plan: YES! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 Negative. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home.” He also added a note of gratitude for the hospital’s medical team and added, “My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them.” Also Read - Punjab Announces Additional Restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana & Patiala | Read Dos And Don'ts Here

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU!

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020



During his stay in the Nanavati Hospital, he often shared his health update and was fighting the coronavirus battle like a warrior. In the last Instagram post, he wrote, “Come on Bachchan. You can do it.”

On July 11, both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital. After over three weeks, Amitabh tested negative and was discharged from the hospital and returned home on August 2, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also admitted to hospital for a brief time. After Big B got discharged from the hospital, he wrote in his blog that ‘Feeling bad for Abhishek… prayers he comes home soon.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in The Big Bull which will stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. He also has Ladu and Gulab Jamun in the pipeline. He was last seen in the series Breath: Into The Shadows.