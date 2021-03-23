Actor Abhishek Bachchan has given back to the troll in a subtle manner who called him ‘good for nothing’. Over the weekend, a troll reacted to the Big Bull trailer shared by the actor on Twitter. He wrote that the ‘only reason’ they were jealous of him is because he has a ‘beautiful wife’. In response to it, Abhishek wrote, “Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo…P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wins National Award: Netizens Begin Hilarious Meme Fest And It Has Taapsee Pannu In It

Last year, Abhishek responded to a troll in a similar manner who said that he gets work only because of his lineage. The person asked Abhishek, “Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don’t you think you get work only because you’re Amitabh Bachchan’s son)?” The actor responded by saying, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe. (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

Another person also named Abhishek said that the actor was given his first film, Refugee, only because he is a ‘nepokid’. Abhishek wrote back, “Arey yaar, yeh saare duniya ke Abhishek mere peeche kyu padh gaye hain. Baksh do maharaj, chup chaap apna kaam kar raha hu (Oh my, why have all the Abhisheks of the world started attacking me. Have mercy, I’m just trying to do my job).”

Talking about Big Bull, the film is based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who committed many financial crimes. The story revolves around India’s biggest securities scams which happened in 1992. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. The film also stars Illeana D’Cruz, who plays the role of Abhishek’s love interest. The film is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on April 8.