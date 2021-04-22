Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan never shies away from expressing just how he’s totally lucky to have got one of the world’s most beautiful women as his life partner, and how difficult it is to stop ‘crushing on’ her. In his latest interview as well, when he was asked how he met Aishwarya for the time in his life, he remembered everything about that day and how he was in awe of her ever since he saw her. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Says, 'I Am Concerned When My Films Don’t Do Well' | Here's Why

Abhishek was speaking on Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast when he revealed that the first time he met Aishwarya was in Switzerland where he was doing a recce for one of his father's films and Aishwarya was shooting with Bobby Deol for their film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya.

Abhishek said, "I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations."

He added that Bobby was his childhood friend and when came to know that he was around, he invited him over dinner and that’s how he ended up meeting Aishwarya. “I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that’s when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film — Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there and said ‘Hey, why don’t you come over for dinner?’ And that’s the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya,” he said.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in the year 2007 after dating each other for some time. Before they decided to get hitched, both the stars worked together in many films and explored all the opportunities to get to know each other better. When asked if he crushed on her in Switzerland, Abhishek said, “Who doesn’t crush on her? I mean, come on, come on.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya make one of the most loved couples in the industry. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.