Late actor Rishi Kapoor would follow a celebrity gossip website to know what his son Ranbir Kapoor was up to, revealed by actor Abhishek Bachchan in a recent interview. Rishi and Abhishek have worked in films such as Delhi 6 and All is Well. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Abhishek said that while they were shooting in Shimla, Rishi would read news on the particular site, to keep a tab on Ranbir.

He was quoted as saying, "We were shooting in Shimla, and in the morning, I went to his room because I used to sit and have coffee with him in the morning. I walked into the room and he was in his lungi, he had these small glasses and he was on his computer. I found that very cute from behind, this visual."

Abhishek further revealed that he had asked Rishi what he was doing and got introduced to the celebrity gossip website. When he asked him what is he doing, he replied, "the only way I can tell what Ranbir is doing. And I am like, 'This guy, he is amazing! He had no filter. He would just say it.' So, he was following (the website) to know what Ranbir was up to. I found that so sweet."

Earlier, Rishi had told India Today that he was not close to Ranbir as he would have liked to be. He said, “There is something I am really sorry about. We don’t have friendship between us, probably because my father didn’t do that. I love him and he is my only son but he is closer to his mother.”

During his last days, the Bobby actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and suffered from breathing issues. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and his wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a long battle with cancer.