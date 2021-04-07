Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan is all set for the Direct-To-OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8, 2021. Ahead of the release of the film, the actor shared yet another intriguing poster of the film and revealed the time of release on the OTT platform. In the poster, Abhishek features twice – one as a powerful stockbroker and the other portrays him being locked inside the prison following the biggest scam of 1992. Also Read - Scam 1992 Fan Asks Abhishek Bachchan Why He Should Watch The Big Bull, Actor Gives Witty Reply

He tweeted along with the poster, “Witness the RISE & FALL of THE BIG BULL! #TheBigBull, streaming tomorrow only on @DisneyplusHSVIP. (sic)” Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan on Art of Responding to Trolls, 'If You Take Potshot At Me, I Have Every Right to Take One at You'

Release Time of Big Bull:

Bigg Bull, based on the life story of Harshad Mehta, is scheduled to release at 7:30 pm on April 8 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

OTT Prediction of Big Bull:

The film is expected to open bigger than Abhishek’s last year’s release, Ludo. However, the film might be affected after IPL begins this weekend. The film will also open bigger than The Girl On The Train, Pagglait, among others.

Narrative of Big Bull:

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Gandhi. The film is based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who committed many financial crimes. The story revolves around India’s biggest securities scams which happened in 1992. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. The film also stars Illeana D’Cruz, who plays the role of Abhishek’s love interest.

Scam 1992 vs Big Bull:

Though fans are constantly drawing similarities between the film and Hansal Mehta’s web series, the director had said that the film is made with a different approach.