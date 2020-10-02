Actor Abhishek Bachchan had a sarcastic retort for a troll asking him if he possesses hash, on his verified Twitter account. This comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating several Bollywood stars for alleged drug links. Commenting on a tweet by Abhishek Bachchan late on Wednesday, a Twitter user wrote: “Hash hai kya (do you have hash)?” Also Read - No Clean Chit Given to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: NCB Dismisses Report

To this, the actor tagged the official account of Mumbai Police and replied: “No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you.” Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: 25 NCB Officials Test Positive, Under Home Quarantine

Replying to another user who asked him how he bagged his next films after the 2008 debacle of Drona, Abhishek replied: “I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. Jab tak jeevan hai, sangharsh hai (you have to keep fighting till you are alive).”

Junior Bachchan is known for his sarcastic replies to trolls every now and then. The actor doesn’t let the trolls have their own way of criticising him, sometimes for ‘living with his family,’ and sometimes for ‘marrying one of the most beautiful women in the world.’

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film titled Big Bull which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar soon.