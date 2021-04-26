Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan knows how to deal with the trolls in a classy manner and there is no denying it. On Sunday, he did something similar and won many hearts on social media. Abhishek too just like other celebrities is doing his bit to fight against the second wave of COVID-19. The actor claimed that doesn’t like to show off his philanthropic work on social media. Also Read - Shameful: Auto Driver Asks For Rs 4500 to Transport Dead Body to Postmortem House, Wife Complains to Yogi Adityanath

On Sunday, he took to Twitter to send ‘virtual hugs’ to his fans and urged them to spread love and positivity during tough times like this. He wrote, “Here’s sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn.” Also Read - Karnataka Govt Announces Free Vaccine For All Between 18-45 Years

A user trolled him for his tweet and wrote, “Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen and beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir.” Also Read - How Does COVID-19 Virus Affect The Liver? Here's What The Expert Says

Abhishek gracefully responded, “I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help.”

Last year, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Big Bull. However, a user called his acting in the film ‘3rd rate’. Abhishek responded by saying, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film.”

India has been battling with the second wave of coronavirus and people are struggling to get sufficient oxygen supply and medicines in several states. India recorded 3.52 lakh cases in new daily high on Monday.