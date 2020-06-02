The Maharashtra government recently permitted the resumption of shooting for films, serials, advertisements, OTT shows among others with immediate effect. The makers of Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull also are planning to resume the shoot of the film next month. One of the producers of the film spoke about its shoot plan to IANS and revealed, “We are looking at July because a lot needs to be worked out. All precautions and arrangements need to be in place, as well as dates of the actors.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan’s Emotional Post For Navya Nanda on Her Graduation

Speaking about the outstation shoot, he said, "There is no outstation shoot pending, so we didn't have to cancel any outstation shoots. We have to finish the last bits that we were planning to do within the state (Maharashtra)."

"Apart from making an effort to stick to the government protocol, we will also have sanitisation tunnels at all our locations. We are also considering a location where the entire crew is stationed during the shoot rather than them going back home every day", Anand added.



The film revolves around the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who committed many financial crimes. It is based on India’s biggest securities scams which took place in 1992. The film also stars Illeana D’Cruz, who plays the role of Abhishek’s love interest.



A 16-page official directive comprising guiding principles was issued recently by the Maharashtra state government, for the restart of the media and entertainment industry. The guidelines pertain to managing COVID-19 risks on sets and in edit facilities, and the utilisation of offices, tents, and trailers, as well as domestic travel to location of cast and crew.

With inputs from IANS!