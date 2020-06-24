Actor Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. During the promotions of the film, she revealed that Sushant helped her a lot during the shooting of the film and he has even taught Hindi to her. In the throwback video that is going viral on social media, Sara can be heard saying, “I don’t know how I’ve done in the film. I’ve really, really tried my best. But I don’t think I would’ve been able to do any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person to have had. There were days when I was a little lost, I was a little scared, but he was just always hands-on. Whatever broken Hindi I speak, Sushant has taught me.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Shekhar Suman Forms #JusticeForSushantForum, Seeks CBI Inquiry In Suicide Case

Watch the viral video here:



Earlier Abhishek Kapoor, director of the film revealed that Sushant was aware and affected by all the attention going towards Sara Ali Khan during the promotions of the film. Paying her condolence to his family on his demise, Sara simple wrote his name accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Saif Ali Khan, Sara’s father, spoke to Times of India about her reaction on the heart-breaking news and he said, “She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor.”

He added that Sara always talked about him as ‘being a remarkable person’.